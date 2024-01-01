Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 112,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,353. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

