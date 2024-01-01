Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
CRDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 112,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,353. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
