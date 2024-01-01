Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.8 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of CGJTF remained flat at $87.48 during trading hours on Monday. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $102.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGJTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
