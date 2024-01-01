Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.8 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF remained flat at $87.48 during trading hours on Monday. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGJTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.