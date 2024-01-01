Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Cartica Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

