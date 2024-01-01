Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 893,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 280.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,598 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

CTRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 729,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.