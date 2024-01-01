Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.56. 521,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

