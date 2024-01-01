CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.32. 564,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

