Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. 509,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
