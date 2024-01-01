Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

