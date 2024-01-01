Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
