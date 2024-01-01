Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

