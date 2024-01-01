CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Up 34.2% in December

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.57. 2,830,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

