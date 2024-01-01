Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Head to Head Review

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -573.05% -783.92% -60.69% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2.84% 8.26% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 6.70 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.89 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $41.53 billion 0.41 $70.17 million $0.61 13.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.6% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cepton and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 4 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Cepton has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Cepton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

