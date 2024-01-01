Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Certara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $17.59. 374,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,690. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

