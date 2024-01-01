CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 7.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CGI worth $67,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CGI by 471.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $107.21 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $109.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

