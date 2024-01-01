Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,980,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 26,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

