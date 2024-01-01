Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $61,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
