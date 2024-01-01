Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $72,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. 920,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

