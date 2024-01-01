Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $58.24 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $58,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.87. 1,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,036. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

