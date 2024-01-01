Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $82 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $81,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,063. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.