Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,000. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.89. The stock had a trading volume of 727,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

