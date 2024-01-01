Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 255,481 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,481 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of American Electric Power worth $83,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 2,170,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,145. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

