Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,805. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

