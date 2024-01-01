Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $98,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

