Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $69,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,613. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

