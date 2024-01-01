Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $62,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,547.22. 164,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,994. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,978.00 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,039.29.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

