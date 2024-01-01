Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

