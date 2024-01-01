Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 654 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $127,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 1.4 %

KAI traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $288.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.45.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

