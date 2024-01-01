Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,346 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $102,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.71. 975,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

