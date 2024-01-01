Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,639 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $131,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Adobe by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 68,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $596.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

