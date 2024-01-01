Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,313. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 7,486.24%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMRX

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chimerix by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chimerix by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.