China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

