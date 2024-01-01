ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The company has a market capitalization of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

