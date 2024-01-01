Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,286.96 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,023.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.