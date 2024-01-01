ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ChromaDex Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

