ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
ChromaDex Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
