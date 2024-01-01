Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of CB stock opened at $226.00 on Thursday. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

