Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the third quarter worth $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the third quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $38.60.

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

