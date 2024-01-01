Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $602.66. The stock had a trading volume of 284,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.15. Cintas has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

