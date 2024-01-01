Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

