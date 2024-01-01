Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in December

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 349.9 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $14.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74.
Clariant Company Profile
