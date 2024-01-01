Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 1,984,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $263.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 251,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Clarus by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 239,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

