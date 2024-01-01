Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 21,345 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

