Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.80. 4,376,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

