Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 943 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.12. 329,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

