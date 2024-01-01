Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,456. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

