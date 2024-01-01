Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.92. 725,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,413. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

