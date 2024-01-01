Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.26. 588,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,515. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

