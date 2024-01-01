Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,587 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 181,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,146 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

