Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.