Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 496,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

