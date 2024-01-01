Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,985. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

