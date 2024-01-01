Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 1,749,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

